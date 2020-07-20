COVID19: Restrictions tightened across city

Authorities on Monday tightened restrictions in the summer capital Srinagar to contain further spread of COVID19, following a sudden surge in deaths and case related to deadly virus over the past many days.

An official said the decision to tighten lockdown restrictions was taken following surge in the case with each passing day.

The official said traders’ associations as well as several doctors’ associations have suggested to the authorities to re-impose lockdown after the spike in COVID19 cases across the Valley.

The authorities sealed most of the roads and market places, including business hub Lal Chowk here, and sought cooperation of public to make the lockdown a success.

The district administration here has notified 88 containment zones across the city.

The official said the administration has also drawn maps of each of these containment zones and they have been sealed as per these maps with only one entry and exit point kept open.

In most parts of Srinagar and other districts police vehicles fitted with public addresses systems were making announcements, urging people to stay indoors and follow health and COVID advisories in letter and spirit.

A shopping complex, a mall and a cafe were sealed in the city for violating lockdown orders.

A team from district administration, headed by Tehsildar South Srinagar, Rabia Yousuf sealed two complexes and a restaurant which were found open in violation of the lockdown orders.

These include Khidmat Complex, Regal Lane; City Walk Mall, Moulana Azad Road and Cafe 99 at Polo Ground.

Authorities warned of stern action against those, found violating lockdown orders and SOPs.

Reports of severe restrictions were also received from south, north and central Kashmir districts.

While J&K administration had first announced the lockdown on March 22 as part of its efforts to curb the spread of COVID19, restrictions were imposed in many parts of the Valley, including Srinagar, on March 19 after the union territory saw its first positive case from Srinagar.

The lockdown was then gradually eased in June and the markets in the city re-opened after about three months in the second week of June.