COVID19: Samples of 42 pregnant women taken

To ensure safety of pregnant women amidst COVID19 pandemic, the health authorities collected samples of 42 expecting mothers of COVID19 test at Primary Health Center (PHC) Hazratbal here.

“Samples were taken for COVID testing among 42 pregnant women who have expected date of delivery in May,” said Dr S Saleem Khan, head, department of Social and Preventive Medicine at Government Medical College (GMC) Srinagar.

The PHC Hazratbal is under the administrative control of GMC. Dr Khan said the exercise has been initiated by the government and entails taking samples for COVID19 testing for all women expecting to deliver in coming weeks and months.

He said a massive exercise of preparing birth plan for all expecting mothers was also underway. “Their delivery and referral, if needed would be streamlined,” he said.

He said the staff at Hazratbal made efforts to take samples of 42 women in a single day and aims to cover all other women. The results of the tests will be ready soon, Dr Khan said.