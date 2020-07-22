COVID19: SKIMS installs machinery for conducting Plasmapheresis

Continuing with its endeavours to provide quality healthcare across Jammu and Kashmir, Sher-i-Kashmir Institute of Medical Sciences (SKIMS) here on Wednesday installed sophisticated machinery for conducting plasmapheresis of COVID-19 patients.

“This is a significant development. With these sophisticated machines, we would be now able to conduct plasmapheresis for COVID19 patients with precision,” said Director SKIMS, Dr AG Ahangar.

He said SKIMS has started Plasmapheresis using Spectra Optia Cell Separator apheresis machine which is the state-of-art machine used for plasmapheresis in COVID patients.

“The machine was procured on a war-footing basis to combat the COVID19 crisis. The machine is fitted with a highly sophisticated connector device,” he said.

Plasmapheresis has been used on a trial basis for COVID19 patients and has shown promising results.

It is a process in which liquid part of the blood, or plasma, is separated from the blood cells. Typically, the plasma is replaced with another solution such as saline or albumin, or the plasma is treated and then returned to the body.

The statement said plasma therapy was started for COVID19 patients about a month ago at SKIMS.

The Director said use of the machine was ideal for the extraction of plasma in donors who have recovered from the disease.

He said Plasmapheresis helps to extract more plasma per operation and returns the blood cells of the donor to him.

“This way more plasma can be extracted and one-time a donor can donate for two patients. Since only Plasma is used a donor can donate plasma more frequently,” Dr Ahangar said.

Today, for the first time, the procedure of plasmapheresis was performed on a doctor who had come to SKIMS Blood Bank as a volunteer plasma donor.

The Director; Medical Superintendent, Prof Faruq Jan and Head, Blood Transfusion Medicine, Prof Rumana Makhdoomi personally supervised the procedure which was carried out without any complications.

Meanwhile, the statement said, the doctors, paramedics and the officials at SKIMS hailed the Director for working tirelessly to install the state-of-the-art medical equipment at the institute.

“Installation of the machine has brought SKIMS at par with leading institutions of the country which are leading from the front on plasma therapy for COVID patients. It is the first step towards establishment of a plasma bank in Kashmir,” said Prof Makhdoomi.