April 28, 2020

COVID19: SKUAST-K launches free telemedicine services for livestock farmers

UPDATED: April 28, 2020, 10:40 PM
To provide relief to distressed livestock farmers and pet owners, having no access to veterinary facilities amid the ongoing lockdown, Sher-e-Kashmir University of Agricultural Sciences and Technology, Kashmir (SKUAST-K) has launched free veterinary care in Kashmir.

The service by the varsity’s faculty of Veterinary Sciences and Animal Husbandry would be provided free of cost on telephone, WhatsApp and email to people in need of the services.  Farmers and pet owners can contact on 9419056964 and 9541159297 for any kind of consultation with regard to general healthcare guidance or prevention, diagnosis and treatment of diseases in the animals. Consultation from more than 30 veterinary scientists, assistant professors, associate professors and professors of the faculty’s medicine, surgery and gynecology disciplines will be made available directly or facilitated by internees, alumni and para-vets, spread across the Valley as per the need and requirement of a farmer.

