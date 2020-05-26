COVID19: SMC deputes teams to airport for sterilization as air traffic resumes partially

Srinagar Municipal Corporation (SMC) has deputed four special teams to Srinagar airport for carrying out decontamination process as the air traffic has resumed partially.

After remaining closed for nearly two months amid the coronavirus lockdown, the domestic flights were resumed at the airport on May 25, an official said.

Srinagar Mayor Junaid Azim Mattu, who visited the airport to take account of the decontamination measures, said the SMC has constituted the teams for sanitation, sterilization and smooth functioning of decontamination tunnels.

While one team comprising eight officials has been assigned to ensure sterilization of airport premises and the baggage carried by the passengers, another team comprising six officials has been assigned collection of waste on scientific lines.

“For that purpose at least 20 waste bins have been set-up at the airport premises which shall be disposed of as per the protocol of solid waste management rules,” the Mayor said. He said the task of smooth functioning of decontamination tunnel installed by SMC has been given to third team, comprising five officials.

“This team makes sure that each passenger while leaving from Srinagar shall pass through decontamination tunnel to ensure their hygiene and safety,” he said.

The fourth team, the Mayor said, sterilizes all SRTC vehicles at TRC and will report to the SMC nodal officer airport, about the activity.

SMC media incharge, Masrat Yusuf said Director Airport Authority has requested the SMC for installation of one more decontamination tunnel. She said the SMC commissioner has assured the tunnel will be installed shortly.

Mattu , along with Commissioner SMC, Gazanfar Ali and other officers today visited the airport and appreciated the steps being taken to ensure screening and processing of inbound travelers as the domestic flights were made operational.

Earlier, during his visit, Mayor appreciated the arrangements being made by the government that has constituted team headed by Principal Secretary to Housing and Urban Development Department, Deeraj Gupta; Divisional Commissioner Kashmir, PK Pole and Secretary Tourism, Zubair Ahmed, at the airport.

The Mayor interacted with the screening and facilitation teams from different departments to take stock of the facilities regarding testing of passengers, said Masrat.

She said the Mayor has directed the SMC to take every possible step and adopt all measures to ensure quality sanitization and protocols at the airport.

Meanwhile, amid the spike in COVID19 cases, the Corporation has intensified fumigation drive in several localities of the summer capital Srinagar.

The decision to undertake intensified sterilization of localities was taken by the SMC Commissioner after holding meeting with officials and experts via virtual mode.

Special teams of the SMC equipped with modern tools have been using special chemicals to disinfect the locality in the Downtown.

The SMC has pressed into service 14 mechanized decontamination vehicles and special teams for decontamination with special focus on red zones, said an official.

The teams carry on sterilization and fumigation of residential houses and commercial and non-commercial structures. Even vehicles parked in or outside residential and commercial structures are also sprayed with the chemicals.