COVID19 Surge | 7 more Srinagar areas declared as containment zones

District Administration Srinagar has declared seven more areas in the summer capital as containment zones in view of the fresh detection of COVID19 positive cases.

In separate orders issued by authorities, Parimpora, Zoonimar, Peerbagh, Gulab Bagh, Jawhar Nagar, Boatman Colony Bemina and Mehjoor Nagar have been declared as containment zones.

The fresh orders states that in view of the detection of more than 20 and 30 cases respectively, the respective areas have been declared as containment zones.

COVID19 containment zone is an area where coronavirus positive cases have been reported. As a part of strategy to break the chain of virus, the entry and exit from the containment area remains temporary restricted.

The orders said that it has become imperative to take preventive measures in these localities to contain the further spread of the COVID19.

“More than twenty and thirty Covid-19 positive cases have been reported from these areas of Srinagar, developing into a cluster of MCZS. We apprehend that the COVID19 positive patients in the said cluster might have come in contact with many other persons in the area and there are chances of further transmission of the deadly virus in the locality and its surroundings,” the order reads.

It further added that in order to break further transmission of Covid-19 in the area and its surroundings, it is felt expedient to take stringent measures by restricting movement of people and other activities in and around its surroundings.

“The area of 300 metre radius from epicentres, shall be a containment zone. There shall be no inward or outward movement of any person from/to the said area. In case the spread of clusters goes beyond 300 mtr, the committee headed by the Administrator of the containment zone (Tehsildar) may decide the boundary of the containment zone,” it reads.

The order reads that Tehsildars concerned shall be the administrator of the Containment Zones. “They shall coordinate with all the fine departments to ensure the availability of all basic requirements including Food grains, LPG medicines etc in the Containment Zones.”

As per the orders CMO Srinagar should activate the Rapid Response Teams (RRTs) immediately for survey and surveillance in the area besides line listing and contact tracing.