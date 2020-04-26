COVID19 survey nearing completion in Srinagar red zones

The door-to-door health survey in the wake of COVID19 pandemic which was started two weeks ago is nearing completion in all areas notified as red zones in Srinagar.

The district-wise household health survey is now being started using Swathya Nidhi mobile application launched by the government.

This was informed in a meeting convened here Sunday under the chairmanship of deputy commissioner Srinagar Shahid Iqbal Choudhary.

It was informed that a population of around 25,000 people has been covered under the survey and the data as generated has been submitted to health authorities for investigations as required.

The meeting was informed that the exercise will now be replicated across the district, and all relevant preparations have been made for holding a health audit of the entire population of the district.

It was informed that some 700 teams comprising officials from health, ICDS and election department constituted for the purpose will start conducting the audit on Monday. The audit exercise is targeted for completion within two weeks.

The involvement of election officials in the audit was aimed at facilitating accurate and quick conduct thereof. It was informed that BLOs will be the central point for recording the data as collected during the health audit and all data will be collected using Swasthya Nidhi mobile application launched by the J&K government.

The meeting was informed that election returning officers (EROs) concerned have been made responsible for ensuring completion of the audit within their respective jurisdictions within the stipulated time of two weeks.

Speaking on the occasion, the DC directed all the EROs to ensure all their BLOs were equipped and on the ground beginning tomorrow morning. The district has eight election constituencies.

Earlier, ADC Srinagar Masrat Hashim, who is the nodal officer for COVID19 surveillance activities in the district and CMO Srinagar, Dr Jehangir Bakshi, briefed the meeting about the status of audit work held in red zones of the district.

The officers informed the meeting that the door-to-door survey for identifying suspects which was started on April 14 was nearing completion in all COVID19 red zones and all the areas will now be covered under the health audit using Swasthya Nidhi app.

Choudhary while emphasising importance of the health audit in the wake of the COVID19 outbreak in the district directed the officers to ensure that all that was required was done and that the entire exercise was completed at the earliest so that corrective action as required can be taken without delay.

He appealed to all citizens for support enabling hundred percent coverage to make the health survey a success. He said decisions for COVID19 containment will be based on the results of this audit and there must be full cooperation and participation in the exercise.

It should be noted that once the data was generated it will be used by health authorities at the next level for assessment to identify COVID19 suspects and spread if so in localities and the district.

The officers including all eight EROs were present in the meeting. CDPOs of the district also attended the meeting.