COVID19 tightens grip in Srinagar

With surge in COVID19 cases, District Administration Srinagar has so far declared 13 areas as containment zones and 47 localities as micro-containment zones in the summer capital to contain the virus.

COVID19 containment zone is an area where coronavirus positive cases have been reported. As a part of strategy to break the chain of virus, the entry and exit from the containment area remains temporary restricted. “We have 13 containment zones and 47 micro containment zones spread in different parts of Srinagar till Tuesday evening,’ Additional Deputy Commissioner Srinagar, Syed Hanief Balkhi told Greater Kashmir.

He added that there was no need to panic and people just need to follow COVID19 safety guidelines in letter and spirit. He said that as the part of protocol, the area of 300 meters in radius from epicenter (where positive cases are reported) is declared as micro-containment zone. “In order to break further transmission of COVID19 in the area and its surroundings, it is felt expedient to take stringent measures by restricting movement of people and other activities in and around its surroundings,” he said. All essentials at Door Steps in Containment Zones.

Additional Deputy Commissioner Srinagar Syed Hanief Balkhi said that the district administration has ensured all essential are delivered at the door steps of people residing in containment or micro-containment zones to avoid ay inconvenience to them. He added that concerned Tehsildar of respective areas have been nominated as administrator of the Containment Zone and directed to ensure locality gets essential commodities and other necessities at door steps to avoid any inconvenience to locals.

“The administrator (Tehsildar) coordinates with all the line departments to ensure the availability of all basic requirements including food grains, LPG, medicines etc in the containment zone,” he said. He added that Chief Medical Officer Srinagar also activates the Rapid Response Teams (RRTs) immediately for survey and surveillance in the containment area besides line listing and contact tracing.