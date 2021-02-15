COVID19 vaccination drive begins for SMC employees

COVID 19 vaccination drive was began at Srinagar Municipal Corporation central office here

On the occasion, Srinagar Mayor Junaid Azim Mattu termed the vaccine as safe and asked the SMC employees to get themselves vaccinated.

“I am proud of our country for not only producing anti-COVID19 vaccine but also sharing it with other countries as a magnanimous, humanitarian gesture,” the Mayor said after receiving vaccine shot.

Later addressing a press conference, the Mayor said that “some rumor mongers and mischievous elements are spreading wrong information about vaccination.’

Underscoring the significance of the immunization programme to combat corona pandemic, he said that all SMC employees will be vaccinated.

“SMC played a vital role in managing the COVID19 pandemic and it is gratifying that SMC employees have been brought under vaccination drive,” he said.

He added that experts, doctors and other relevant people have been the first recipients of vaccine to instill sense of safety and faith in the effectiveness of the vaccine among common masses.

The Mayor said that Director-General of the World Health Organisation Tedros Adhanom has lauded India’s action and its resolve to end the

COVID19 pandemic as the largest vaccine producer of the world.

Speaking about reopening of schools within municipal limits, the Mayor said that it shall be mandatory for all schools to adhere strictly to COVID19 protocols.

“I will tell you that wearing facemasks, maintaining social distancing and washing hands frequently must be done at all costs. Schools found violating safety guidelines will be sealed,” he said while responding to a query.

He added that SMC has expedited process to provide more services to people after government brought several departments under its domain.

“Srinagar will be one of the best cities in the country and we are working in that direction. Lot of things are in pipeline and more is being done on ground” he said.