'COVID19 War Room' buzzing in Srinagar

With massive spike in positive cases, ‘COVID19 War Room’ set up by the district administration in the summer capital is buzzing with calls from people seeking help during the lockdown.

Deputy Commissioner Srinagar, Muhammad Aijaz, who has set up the facility, urged residents of the summer capital to stay at home during Corona lockdown to break the infection chain.

He appealed to people to contact on helpline, “COVID19 War Room” in case of any need or emergency.

“In this COVID19 War Room, we have officials, experts and other relevant people who are always there to help people. We are receiving continuous calls and grievances are redressing these accordingly,” Aijaz said.

The helpline numbers to contact COVID19 War Room are: 0194-2483650; 0194-2483651.

The numbers can be called for seeking any help including oxygen cylinders, ICU beds, essential medicines, ambulance, testing, vaccination, tele-consultation etc.

The DC has directed the officers to work in close liaison with Covid-19 War Control Room for better coordination. He said the officers will ensure timely updates regarding availability of beds, medicines, oxygen and other related facilities available in their respective health facilities so that the same is shared with the general public through Covid-19 War Control Room.

The DC said that people are free to call on these numbers and take up grievances with district administration.

“I assure the people that their grievances will be redressed and the help will reach them without any delay,” he said.

He added that a team of experts is also available in the COVID19 War Room who advices asymptomatic COVID19 patients about medical treatment and protocol.

“Some COVID19 patients are asymptomatic and in isolation at their respective homes. The helpline provides online help regarding medical treatment, tests and retests, besides a medical team visiting them at their homes as per protocol,” he said.

He added that COVID19 War Room also assists the people regarding vaccination, emergency medical cases, and counseling regarding different COVID19 protocols.

The DC appealed to people to “stay home to stay safe” as COVID19 lockdown has been imposed to contain the virus.

“We appreciate the Srinagar residents, traders and others who have extended their cooperation in containing the virus. We also understand that some people venture out due to medical emergency. Our appeal is for those who unnecessary come out of homes; to be responsible citizens and contribute in containing the virus,” he said.

He said that preventive measures have been put in place in the interest of public health.

He said that to impose strict corona curfew civil and police administration is on roads to ensure people do not violate curfew guidelines.

He informed that several vehicles have been seized in Srinagar who were found “plying without any reasonable reason, cause or justification.”

The DC appealed people to follow all COVID19 SoPs including social distancing, wearing of face masks and vaccination. He said action under law shall follow against persons violating COVID19 lockdown.

“We also laud the cooperation of Srinagar residents, traders, civil society members and others who follow COVID19 safety guidelines and also encourage others to follow them,” the DC said.