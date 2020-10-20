COVID19 | Young Srinagar woman among 9 deaths; 589 new cases

As many as nine persons including a young woman who had tested positive for COVID19 succumbed to the infection on Tuesday, the casualties reaching 1329 in J&K.

Six of the fresh deaths took place in Kashmir division. These included a 38 year old woman from Srinagar’s Rainawari area who was admitted to SKIMS Soura two weeks ago. A doctor at the hospital said the patient had pneumonia and did not improve. The young person’s death, the doctor said, is a reminder of how the virus was a life threatening one even to people with no comorbid condition.

A 90 year old Srinagar resident from Batamaloo, admitted at SMHS Hospital also died today. The other deceased include a 60 year old male from Zainapora Shopian admitted at GMC Anantnag, a 55 year old female from Chehlan Kulgam admitted at SMHS Hospital and a 70 year male from Uri Baramulla admitted at SMHS Hospital. A 58 year old male from Chatipora Pulwama died at home and was found COVID19 positive post his death, a health official said.

As per information bulletin issued by J&K Government, 3 people died due to COVID19 in Jammu division.

Tuesday saw 589 people testing positive for COVID19 in J&K.

Of these, 348 were from Kashmir division while 241 were from Jammu division.

Between Monday and Tuesday, 25332 samples were tested in J&K, official bulletin on COVID19 revealed. Of these, 2.3 percent samples were found positive. The lowering positive percentage, Dr Qazi Haroon, OSD to Directorate of Health Kashmir said, was a positive sign and reflected the result of intensive testing.

A health official said that in Kashmir 78 samples that tested positive today were taken from symptomatic people who had either self reported or had been tested on advice of doctors. 56 samples had been taken from various organizations and departments as part of random sampling, 23 from defense personnel, 4 from service providers and 57 contacts of known cases.

The highest cases, as has been the trend, were from Srinagar district, where 136 people tested positive. The cases from other districts today were Budgam 34, Baramulla 32, Pulwama 30, Kupwara 4, Anantnag 39, Bandipora 32, Kupwara 45, Ganderbal 21, Kulgam 12 and Shopian 8.

The total recovered cases reached 79437 today.