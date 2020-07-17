CRPF Constable shoots self, critically wounded

A paramilitary CRPF man was critically injured after he allegedly shot himself with his service rifle in Dalgate area of Srinagar on Friday.

A police official said the CRPF man, identified as Constable Praveen Munda from 61st battalion, was critically injured, when he attempted to commit suicide by shooting himself with his service rifle.

He was immediately shifted to Badami Bagh Army hospital, where doctors are attending to him. Meanwhile, a case regarding the incident has been registered by police and the reasons, which induced the trooper to take the extreme step, were being investigated.