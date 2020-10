A paramilitary Central Reserve Police Force (CRPF) man ended his life by shooting himself with his service rifle in Mehjoor Nagar area of Srinagar on Thursday.

A police official while confirming to GNS identified him as constable P G Naidu of 25 battalion CRPF from Andhra Pradesh.

The cause of taking this extreme step was not known immediately. “Further investigations have been taken up,” the official said.