January 30, 2021

CRPF vehicle damaged in fire incident at Gupkar

UPDATED: January 30, 2021, 11:48 PM
An Ambassador car of paramilitary CRPF caught fire at Gupkar area here on Saturday, officials said.

PRO, Om Prakash Tiwari said the vehicle caught fire “due to some mechanical problem”, adding the fire was immediately brought under control. No injuries to any personnel were reported in the incident, he added.

As per reports, the Ambassador car bearing registration number AP23AA4862 belonged to the office of the Inspector General of Central Reserve Police Force (CRPF) and was parked near Hotel Lalit at the time of the fire incident.

