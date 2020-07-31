CTA calls on Comm Secy Higher Education

A delegation of College Teachers Association (CTA) on Friday felicitated Talat Parvez Rohella on being elevated as Commissioner Secretary Higher Education department.

President CTA Prof Tariq Ashai presented a momento to the Commissioner Secretary and discussed some issues facing the college teaching fraternity including retrospective effect to the monitory benefits with respect to time bound placements as per the past precedence and UGC guidelines, incentives for doing M Phill and PhD, pending placement to Associate Professor grade and other issues. The Commissioner Secretary gave a patient hearing to the delegation and assured it that department was in knowledgeable of these issues and the process for resolution of some issues has already been started.