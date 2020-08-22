CU Srinagar student fume over 'arbitrary hike' in fee amid lockdown

Students of Cluster University Srinagar (CUS) on Wednesday complained of arbitrary hike in fee by the University and its constituent Colleges.

Several students said the decision of the authorities to hike the fee amid the COVID19 pandemic has added to the problems faced by the students.

“The students from poor and middle class are facing immense financial problems but the Cluster University is demanding fee under different pretexts,” a student said.

He said the admission process for 5th and 6th semester has started in the University but the authorities have divided the fee in two components- College and University separately.

“The students have deposited the University fee a month ago but now the respective Colleges are demanding separate fee which has been raised arbitrarily. The fee has been hiked when there is no teaching-learning process going in the Colleges,” the student said.

Another student said the College authorities were demanding exam fee from students without any justification. “The irony is when the students are yet to clear the admission fee the college is asking students to pay an exam fee for 5th and 6th semester,” the students said.

The students said it has become a nightmare for them to pursue their courses in the Cluster University.

Controller examination, CUS, Khurshid Ahmad Mir said the admission fee has two components which include Cluster University component for registration and College component for academic expenses

“Fee is always decided by the government and not by the University. The examination fee is separate from admission fee,” he said, adding the exam fee was exclusively for different components like paper setting, evaluation, IT charges, stationery charges and charges for conduct of examination to be paid to staff.

“The fee is being fixed by the government. There was delay in the admission process due to COVID19 however the online classes were going on for timely completion of syllabus,” he said.