Cyber police issue advisory as online fraud complaints galore

Cyber Police have issued an advisory asking people to remain vigilant, after it received several complaints of online sale frauds from different quarters.

In its six-point advisory, police have asked people not to believe in fake advertisements circulated on social media.

Superintendent of Cyber Police, Tahir Ashraf said the online fraudsters were posting fake advertisements, like sale of motorcycles, cars and other valuable articles on OLX platform and Facebook.

“Whenever any customer shows interest to buy the item posted by fraudsters, the fraudster makes them to believe he is working in army or other security agency and due to their transfer, they are selling articles at lower prices,” Ashraf said.

Thus an innocent buyer, he said, unaware of fraud is asked to transfer money into their e-wallets and bank accounts and they are finally cheated.

To prevent such frauds and to save general public from these fraudsters, the police have advised general public to follow precautionary measures and instructions issued from time to time to avoid losing their money, while intending to purchase any article on OLX or Facebook.

The police have asked people to verify the product posted in OLX portal physically, before transferring any amount to the seller.

The advisory says that do not believe the ID Cards sent by the fraudsters on the name of army personnel “as they are always fake.”

“Do not believe these fraudster when they try to make you believe that the amount will be returned once product is delivered. Ask for the original documents/bills for the products of the article you intend to purchase, prior to paying any amount,” the advisory reads.

It says do not scan the QR codes sent by the OLX fraudsters for transfer of money, as those transactions are always fraudulent.

The advisory asks people to never pay more money than the price of the article on pretext of GST, shipment charges and delay taxes.

The SP Cyber Police said it was continuously receiving complaints regarding Vishing (OTP Frauds) and OLX/Facebook scams.

He said during the last two days Cyber Police Kashmir saved Rs 1,30,000 of gullible people from the fraudsters and also blocked different fake bank accounts which were involved in the commission of crime.

“People are advised to immediately contact Cyber Police in case of any such incident,” he said.

The police have advised people to refrain from falling into the trap of winning online lotteries and to be extremely cautious if someone calls asking for payment for approving a bank loan or for jobs.

“One time passwords must not be shared,” reads the advisory.