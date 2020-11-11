Srinagar, Today's Paper
November 12, 2020

Cyber Police recovers missing mobile phones worth lakhs

November 12, 2020
Representational Photo
Cyber Police Kashmir Zone, Srinagar has recovered missing mobile phones worth lakhs of rupees to the rightful owners.

In a statement, Cyber Police said in order to extend the services to the general public and to redress their grievances, Cyber Police Kashmir is receiving applications, reports from various persons about missing of their cell phones.

“This is apart from various online frauds, scams and other Cyber related crimes which are being reported in Cyber Police Station Kashmir Zone on a routine basis. A constant 24×7 effort is being made by Cyber Police Kashmir through special teams to investigate such crimes besides tracing missing mobile phones by using advanced technological and conventional methods. Cyber Police therefore remain on the forefront in helping the citizens in various technological challenges being faced by the citizens in their day to day life,” the statement said.

The statement said Cyber Police Kashmir was successful in its efforts by tracing 20 such missing smart cell phones of various makes and models worth lakhs of rupees. These phones were accordingly handed over to the rightful owners today at Cyber Police Station Headquarters Srinagar.

On the directions of IGP Kashmir Zone, it said various awareness campaigns and programs have also been initiated by the Cyber Police Kashmir, wherein the general public is made aware about various contemporary online frauds and scams etc.

“General public has appreciated and applauded the role & efforts of Cyber Police Kashmir in rendering such services to the general public,” it added.

