Cyber Police takes cognizance of Child Pornography

Cyber Police Station has taken cognizance of production, possession and transmission of Child Pornography and registered a case.

“Cyber Police Station Kashmir Zone Srinagar has received number of reports from National Center For Missing & Exploited Children (NCMEC), which is US-based private non-profit organization, against the individuals residing in Kashmir who have published, transmitted, circulated child pornography on social media platform (Facebook, Instagram, WhatsApp etc.). NCMEC receives tip-offs through citizens, service providers and uses software to track child pornography content uploading/sharing online that is then shared with law enforcement agencies in the form of ‘Tipline Reports,” Cyber Police Kashmir said in a statement.

“On receipt of the said reports case FIR No. 21/2020 under relevant sections of law was registered in Cyber Police Station Kashmir and investigation set into motion. During the course of investigation it came to fore that a good number of paedophiles from Kashmir Valley are involved in either transmission or uploading of child pornography contents on social media platform. Arrests of these paedophiles are expected in coming days. General Public is advised to restrain from such activities, anyone found involved in such activities will be dealt strictly under law. Pertinent to mention here that uploading/sharing of child pornography on social media platforms is prohibited/banned by law of the land,” it said.

“Moreover, Cyber Police Station, Kashmir Zone, Srinagar has produced Charge sheet in two case FIRs in District Court Srinagar on 20th & 21st of October 2020 against two accused persons. One hailing from South Kashmir’s Kulgam district who was booked for outraging the modesty of a woman through electronic mode. The 2nd charge sheet was produced against accused person hailing from Srinagar city who had duped/cheated a lady from Srinagar district of lakhs of rupees,” the statement said.