Daily-rated workers began 48-hr strike

Daily-rated workers engaged in different government departments on Monday begun 48-hour-long strike, to press for their demands, including regularisation of services.

The daily wagers, casual labourers and others, under the banner of Jammu and Kashmir Casual Labourers Forum began pen down strike here and different parts of Kashmir, demanding regularisation of their services and implementation of Minimum Wages Act.

Sajad Ahmad Parray, President of the Forum said the government has forced them to take this extreme step. “Successive governments have failed to meet our genuine demand despite repeated assurances. We will continue our fight for our genuine demands,” he said.

He said their counterparts in Jammu have been observing pen down strike for the past 30 days. “Now, the government has forced employees of Kashmir to observe similar protest,” he said. With the strike of daily-rated workers, several public services were hit including smooth supply of water supply.