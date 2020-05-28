Daily-rated workers demand regularisation of services

Accusing authorities of ignoring their plight, daily-rated workers Thursday demanded regularization of their services on fast track basis.

Addressing media persons here, President J&K Casual Daily Wagers Forum, Sajad Parray said the recent announcement of government to constitute a committee to accelerate recruitment to government vacancies was a welcome step.

“But, the plight of daily-rated workers has been ignored and there is no word for fast tracking regularization of our services,” he said.

He said referring class-IV vacant posts to recruitment agency “amounts to snatching our livelihood.”

He said all daily- rated workers have been working against meager wages with hope that they would be regularized on these vacant posts.

Recently, the government accorded sanction to constitution of the committee to identify the vacancies for being filled up on immediate basis with priority to Class-IV vacancies.

Parray said most of the daily wagers have crossed age limit for government jobs after spending years to serve the government.

Parray urged government to regularize the services of daily rated workers engaged since 1994.

He said the workers have been on forefront in every department despite all odds. While lauding efforts of COVID19 warriors, he said authorities must note that most of these warriors were daily-rated works.

He said the workers were being paid “peanuts.” Parray, who was flanked by Presidents of various daily wagers’ associations, threatened to announce a “protest programme” in case government fails to fulfill their demands.