Daily-rated workers protest to demand release of wages

Daily-rates workers of Tourism department Tuesday staged a protest demonstration here, demanding release of the pending wages.

The workers assembled in the premises of Directorate of Tourism and raised pro-justice slogans. “We have not been paid our wages since July 2014 which has forced us to take to the streets,” said Qaiser Ahmad, a protestor.

“We have been facing immense problems. We are unable to take care of our families. Despite working hard all these years we are being deprived of our hard earned wages,” he said.

Ahmad said the department has cleared the names of 342 casual labourers but only 14 of them were getting the wages. “We appeal to Lieutenant Governor to intervene into the matter and direct concerned authorities to release our wages forthwith,” said another protestor, adding they would intensify the protests in case their wages were not released.