Damage to houses in recent snowfall | DLSC Srinagar sanctions over Rs 40 lakh relief to affected families

The District Level Screening Committee cum Inter-Departmental Committee constituted by the Srinagar district administration has approved an assistance of Rs 38.20 lakh in favour of those whose houses were damaged in the recent heavy snowfall in the district. The assistance is meant to aid reconstruction of damaged houses. The Committee also approved restoration and upgradation of power distribution stations as well as school buildings affected in the snowfall.

The approval was given in a meeting of the DLSC convened here under the chairmanship of the Deputy Commissioner Srinagar Dr Shahid Iqbal Choudhary chaired. DLSC members, including Sr. Superintendent of Police, Srinagar. Addl. Deputy Commissioner Srinagar, Jt Director Planning, Jt Commissioner SMC, District Disaster Management Officer, Superintending Engineers of KPDCL, PHE, PWD, district officers and Tehsildars and other members, attended the meeting.

During the meeting a total amount of Rs 40.23 lakh was sanctioned. It included relief in favour of the affected families whose houses were damaged which include 9 houses which were fully damaged and 6 houses which were partially damaged in the snowfall. It also included 7 owners whose sheds were damaged and a number of houses whose roof-tops were damaged in the snowfall.

The sanctioned amount will be released to respective Tehsils for crediting to the accounts of affected families — the details of which are Rs 3.84 lakh in Tehsil Shalteng, Rs 4.35 lakh in Tehsil South, Rs 3.27 lakh in Tehsil North, Rs 2.76 lakh in Tehsil Chanpora, Rs 3.97 lakh in Tehsil Eidgah, Rs 7.80 lakh in Tehsil Khanyar and Rs 8.15 lakh in Tehsil Panthachowk.

Separate amount of Rs 6 lakh has been released in favour of families having suffered different damages during the snowfall. The assistance amounts are being credited to the accounts of families through DBT mode.

Meanwhile the DLSC has also approved replacement and upgradation of 25 transformers in different areas of Khanyar, Eidgah, Shalteng, South, North, Chanapora and Panthachowk tehsils falling under different divisions of power department. The replacements are necessitated in view of damages in the snowfall and will augment the power supply in their areas and offer the required relief in view of increased consumption.

Tehsildars concerned have been asked to facilitate the concerned Executive Engineers for suitable locations for replacement and installation of distribution transformers. It was informed that in view of various transformers damaged due to accumulated snow falling from rooftops the department will be earmarking alternate locations.

The DLSC also sanctioned restoration of 7 school buildings damaged in the snowfall and asked the Education Department to conduct an assessment surrounding safety of all school buildings in Srinagar. The SMC was asked to ensure that structural safety is monitored as per approved building permissions taking into account safety norms as a large number of roof-tops damaged during the snowfall were found to be not constructed as per norms.