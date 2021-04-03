Darbar Move arrangements reviewed in Srinagar

Commissioner Secretary Estates and Jal Shakti, M. Raju today chaired a meeting to review the arrangements put in place for Darbar Move 2021 at Civil Secretariat here.

The Commissioner Secretary enjoined upon all the concerned officers to ensure that all civil and other allied works are completed in a time bound manner. He emphasised upon the officers that all employee colonies should be properly cleaned and comprehensive face-lifting should be carried on in a planned manner well before the opening of offices in Srinagar.

M Raju asked the concerned officers that special focus should be been given to ensure that the drinking water tanks at Civil Secretariat as well as the residential areas should be cleaned scientifically. He stressed on them to sensitize the management of the private hotels and ask them to put all measures in place for the cleanliness of rooms and surroundings especially in view of the COVID- 19 pandemic.

The Commissioner/Secretary inspected the ongoing works in Civil Secretariat and directed the concerned executing agency to expedite the pace of works.