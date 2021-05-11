Srinagar, Today's Paper
Mukeet Akmali
Srinagar,
UPDATED: May 12, 2021, 12:06 AM

Darbar Move | Civil Secretariat reopens in Srinagar

Mukeet Akmali
Srinagar,
UPDATED: May 12, 2021, 12:06 AM
File Photo
File Photo

The Civil Secretariat and other Darbar Move offices on Tuesday reopened in the summer capital after a gap of six months.

In view of surge in Covid cases, Jammu and Kashmir government decided to keep the secretariat functional in both Jammu and Kashmir division.

Trending News
Image used for representational purpose only [GK File Photo]

Eid shoppers flood Baramulla markets

Representational Photo

'156 arrested, 672 fined for COVID-19 lockdown violations'

File photo of Sayeeda Bano

Prominent woman leader of Leh, Sayeeda dies of COVID-19

Image used for representational purpose only [Source: mohamed Hassan from Pixabay]

Police recovers 13 lakh stolen in multiple cyber frauds

The Civil Secretariat which houses offices of several departments, reopened in Srinagar after a gap of six months. Like last year, the Civil Secretariat will continue function in Jammu as well as in Srinagar.

As per the government’s direction in view of deferment of Darbar Move, the Administrative Secretaries have been directed to ensure their availability at both the places— Jammu-Srinagar equitably. The employees shall work at the Secretariat location allotted to them as per the orders to be issued by the General Administration Department in this regard.

The full move offices of HoDs outside the Civil Secretariat shall also continue to remain functional both at Jammu as well as Srinagar.  The offices of HoDs outside the Civil Secretariat which ‘move in Camp’ shall also continue to remain functional both at Jammu as well as Srinagar. The Civil Secretariat Treasury and J&K Bank Moving Branch at Civil Secretariat shall be functional at both the places within the Civil Secretariat viz., Jammu/Srinagar.

Latest News

Give India resources to make vaccines: Fauci

DGP Prisons V. K. Singh visits Central Jail Srinagar

DGP Prisons visits Central Jail Srinagar

File Photo: Mubashir Khan/GK

An invitation to disaster

Image Courtesy: gov.uk

India administers over 18 crore Covid vaccines so far

As per the rooster issued by GAD, 62 offices of head of departments will primarily function from Srinagar while 73 will work from Jammu.

In 2020, the administration had also deferred the practice of Darbar move in view of the extraordinary circumstances arising due to COVID-19.

Tagged in , ,
Related News