Darbar Move | Civil Secretariat reopens in Srinagar

The Civil Secretariat and other Darbar Move offices on Tuesday reopened in the summer capital after a gap of six months.

In view of surge in Covid cases, Jammu and Kashmir government decided to keep the secretariat functional in both Jammu and Kashmir division.

The Civil Secretariat which houses offices of several departments, reopened in Srinagar after a gap of six months. Like last year, the Civil Secretariat will continue function in Jammu as well as in Srinagar.

As per the government’s direction in view of deferment of Darbar Move, the Administrative Secretaries have been directed to ensure their availability at both the places— Jammu-Srinagar equitably. The employees shall work at the Secretariat location allotted to them as per the orders to be issued by the General Administration Department in this regard.

The full move offices of HoDs outside the Civil Secretariat shall also continue to remain functional both at Jammu as well as Srinagar. The offices of HoDs outside the Civil Secretariat which ‘move in Camp’ shall also continue to remain functional both at Jammu as well as Srinagar. The Civil Secretariat Treasury and J&K Bank Moving Branch at Civil Secretariat shall be functional at both the places within the Civil Secretariat viz., Jammu/Srinagar.

As per the rooster issued by GAD, 62 offices of head of departments will primarily function from Srinagar while 73 will work from Jammu.

In 2020, the administration had also deferred the practice of Darbar move in view of the extraordinary circumstances arising due to COVID-19.



