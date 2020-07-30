Darul Khair appeals for financial help to transporters

Darul Khair Mirwaiz Manzil (DKMM), on Thursday expressed concern over the deteriorating economic situation due to continuous COVID19 lockdown, saying several sections of the society especially transporters have suffered heavily owing to the closure of the sector.

“To provide some financial relief to this much needy section, especially on the occasion of Eid-ul-Azha, Darul Khair Mirwaiz Manzil handed over cheques of Rs five lakh to the representatives of Tata-407, mini-bus Unions of Srinagar City,” said a statement.

The statement said due to the overall deteriorating situation in Kashmir for the last one year, DKMM has been unable to collect donations or reach out to the financially well-off people for donations.

“In view of the Eid-ul-Adha and the unfortunate prevailing situation, DKMM appeals to the affluent people and NGOs to earn Almighty Allah’s pleasure by extending financial assistance to the needy, especially the transporters who have been very badly affected, through their representative organisations,” said the statement.

The DKMM also appealed to those people who can make donations to Darul Khair Mirwaiz Manzil, Account 0086010100003534, IFSC Code JAKA0BULBUL, J&K Bank Rajouri Kadal, to contribute to help the affected this Eid.

The DKMM has also appealed people to pray for refuge from the deadly virus and completely follow health advisories to save themselves, their families and the society from the havoc the fatal infection.