Darul Khair grieved over Hazratbal blaze

Darul Khair Mirwaiz Manzil on Tuesday expressed grief over the fire incident that consumed several houses in the vicinity of Dargah Hazratbal. The organization extended solidarity with the victims.

A statement said a delegation of Darul Khair, led by Mufti Ghulam Rasool Samoon visited the affected families and distributed food and other essential items including kitchen ware among them.

The statement said during the COVID19 pandemic, Darul Khair has been providing aid and assistance to the needy and affected people of the Valley especially those living in Srinagar.

“Besides, Darul Khair has been helping in providing medical assistance and equipment to frontline workers fighting the pandemic,” said the statement.

The organization appealed to the affluent people of the society to deposit their donation to Darul Khair Mirwaiz Manzil on receipt or directly transfer the domination to the account number 0086010100003534 and IFSC Code, JAKA0BULBUL, so that the organization continues to extend help to the needy in every possible way.