Dastgeer Sahib (RA) shrine theft case cracked

Police today cracked theft case at Khanyar here in Downtown with arrest of the accused.

In a statement, police spokesperson said Police Station Khanyar had received a complaint from Intizamiya Committee of Zeyarat Sharief Dastgeer Sahib (RA) Khanyar that during intervening night of 12/13 September 2020 that some unknown thieves had decamped with money and Golden ornaments from the shrine.

“Accordingly, a case under relevant sections of law was registered in Police Station Khanyar and investigation was set into motion. During the course of investigation, officers taking assistance of modern techniques learnt about the involvement of one accused person identified Tahir Ahmad Mir @Namta son of Sanaulah Mir resident of Hardan Kuligam Kupwara A/P Palpora Noorbagh Srinagar and subsequently arrested him on November 6, 2020,” the statement said.

“During questioning, officers learnt about his involvement in the commission of crime and on his disclosure cash Rs 10,1363 and some golden ornaments were recovered from his possession. During further questioning, one laptop, two cycles and nine mobile phones which have been stolen from different parts of Srinagar city were also recovered on his disclosure. Community members have applauded the efforts made by Srinagar police in solving the case,” the statement added.