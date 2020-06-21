Day 28: 11 flights with 1,412 passengers arrive at Srinagar airport

On Day 28 of resumption of operation of routine domestic operations, 11 domestic flights with about 1,412 passengers on board landed at Srinagar airport on Sunday.

After arrival, all the passengers were tested for the COVID19 and transported to their destinations at the airports amid strict observance of all necessary COVID19 preventive protocols and health guidelines, said a statement.

The statement said the government has made elaborate arrangements for the arrival, screening, sampling and proper transportation of the passengers to the quarantine centers, taking special care of guidelines and Standard Operating Procedures (SOPs) prescribed by the Union Ministries of Civil Aviation and Health and Family Welfare.

The statement said a total of 20 domestic flights with 2,290 passengers on board arrived at Jammu and Srinagar airports. It said a total of 878 passengers aboard nine regular commercial flights arrived at Jammu airport .