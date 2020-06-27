Srinagar, Today's Paper
Day 34: 13 flights with 1,590 passengers arrive at Srinagar airport

On day 34 of resumption of operation of routine domestic operations in J&K, 13 flights with 1,590 passengers on board Saturday arrived at Srinagar airport.

A statement said after arrival, all the passengers were tested for the COVID19 and transported to their destinations at the airport, amid the strict observance of all necessary preventive protocols.

The statement said the government has made elaborate arrangements for the arrival, screening, sampling and proper transportation of the passengers to the quarantine centers, taking special care of guidelines and Standard Operating Procedures (SOPs) prescribed by the Union Ministries of Civil Aviation and Health and Family Welfare.

The statement said another 834 passengers aboard eight regular commercial flights arrived at Jammu airport. A total of 21 flights with 2,424 passengers on board arrived in J&K today.

