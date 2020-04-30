DC inspects conduct of health audit, supply of essentials to city areas

Deputy commissioner Srinagar, Shahid Iqbal Choudhary Thursday conducted tour of urban and rural areas here to inspect response mechanism put in place in view of the prevailing situation due to COVID19 outbreak.

He inspected provision of essential services and supplies and the ongoing door-to-door COVID19 health audit being held across the district.

The DC started the tour from downtown, inspecting response mechanism put in place in red zones.

He took firsthand appraisal of containment efforts and surveillance activities as well as provision of essential supplies and services in these areas.

More than half of the total number of COVID19 red zones is in downtown here.

Some of the areas the DC visited and conducted inspection included Khanyar, Rainawari, Hazratbal and Lal Bazar among others.

Choudhary also held an extensive inspection of the health audit going on across the district to determine spread of COVID19 and decide the course of action required to be taken.

The inspection of the health audit was held in various rural areas including Harwan, Dhara, Theed and Faqir Gujri.

The DC while visiting various households interacted with people. In all areas he visited he noted the grievances of the local representatives and assured them of immediate redressal.

The statement said residents appreciated proactive role of the administration in general and the DC in particular in their efforts to contain spread of the COVID19 and putting in place a mechanism for availability of essential supplies and services in the district.

Around 700 teams comprising officials from departments concerned have been pressed into service for holding health audit which is aimed at determining the spread of the COVID19 in the district and the course of the action that should be taken to deal with it.

The data generated as part of this survey was being collected using Swasthya Nidhi mobile application which was recently launched by the government.

The administration has put in place an elaborate and comprehensive response mechanism in efforts to contain the spread of coronavirus minimise the inconvenience to people due to the prevailing situation.

The response mechanism includes elaborate plans for containment of spread of the COVID19 as well as a guaranteed provision of essential services and supplies to all households particularly in red zones.