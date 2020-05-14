DC reviews arrangements at Srinagar quarantine centres

Deputy Commissioner (DC), Srinagar Shahid Iqbal Choudhary visited more than two dozen quarantine centres here to review the arrangements and interacted with residents arriving from different states.

More than 90 hotels across the city have been taken over by the administration and designated as quarantine centres.

The DC interacted with management staff of quarantine centres, field officials and housekeeping staff.

He also visited the premises to oversee the facilities and requirements in place.

He inspected the basic facilities at quarantined centres and also reviewed implementation of safety protocol by the staff.

He interacted with the residents and obtained feedback about arrangements. In view of requirements, baby food, medicines and other items were dispatched to respective hotels.

With the arrival of another batch of 1,214 persons from Udhampur, Jammu and Kathua arrival points the number of returnees heer has reached more than 4000 in last one week.

It is pertinent to mention here that hoteliers in Srinagar have provided their hotels as quarantine centres and packed food is being provided to more than 4000 guests.

Health department has conducted sampling of 1,800 persons and more than 500 test reports have been made available.

The issue raised by residents about delay in test reports was also discussed threadbare during the visit of the DC and the procedure involved in the process in view of huge numbers of arrivals in various districts being catered by SKIMS and GMC was informed.

Earlier, the DC, accompanied by ADCs Syed Hanief Balkhi, Masarat Hashim, Jt Director Planning Mohammad Yaseen Lone, Chief Medical Officer Dr Jahangir Bakhshi and other officers visited TRC where arrangements have been put in place for registration and screening in arrival from Udhampur, Jammu, Kathua as well as Srinagar airport .

They interacted with the residents reporting at TRC after travel from various states.

The DC also visited Zakura and Hazratbal quarantine centres, along with tehsildar North, Haroon Rashid and other officers.

He interacted with inmates as well. Later, he visited red zones including Lal Bazar, Eidgah, Ahmed Nagar, Chhatabal and Rainawari for overall review and arrangements in place for essential services.