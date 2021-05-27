DC reviews pace of vaccination process

Deputy Commissioner Srinagar, Muhammad Aijaz Asad on Thursday called for an intensified vaccination drive for target groups in the district to break the transmission chain and safeguard lives.

As per an official statement, the DC said this while chairing a meeting of Tehsildars and representatives of various market associations of Srinagar with regard to ongoing vaccination process in the district.

Commissioner Srinagar Municipal Corporation, Amir Athar, Additional Deputy Commissioners of Srinagar, Incharge Covid Control War Room, SDM East & West, Chief Medical Officer and other concerned were present in the meeting.

The meeting discussed threadbare various aspects regarding vaccination of target groups, the statement said. The DC pushed for vigorous vaccination particularly of vulnerable groups including shopkeepers, street vendors, transporters and other persons dealing with public delivery systems.

To ensure proper outreach and expanded vaccination coverage, the DC directed for establishing two separate vaccination centers at each designated sites for the age groups of 18-44 years and 45-60 years.

The DC urged upon the people associated with business, transport and other active fields to cooperate with the District Administration to make Covid drive successful. He further said that the vaccination is imperative to fight against the Coronavirus pandemic.

The Commissioner SMC also spoke on the occasion and assured all possible support for the successful vaccination process.