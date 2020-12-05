DC Srinagar asks people to take part in ongoing 7th Economic Census

Chairman District Level Coordination Committee (Deputy Commissioner) Srinagar DrShahidIqbalChoudhary has urged all residents and traders of Srinagar to take part in the ongoing 7th Economic Census in the district being held as part of the nationwide exercise to collect data on non-farm economic activities carried out in the country.

It is notable that non-farm economic activities being carried out in the country have a lot of diversity in terms of organization and management. Conducting periodic Economic Census has been the means of measuring the diversity of non-farm economic activities in all its major dimensions — the aim being to evolve policy interventions for their economic boost.

The Ministry of Statistics and Programme Implementation (MoSPI) GoI has partnered with CSC e-Governance Services India Limited to conduct the Economic Census which is being held this year after a gap of five years.

Being held under the provisions of the Collection of Statistics Act 2008 the Census is being conducted through door-to-door survey of each household and commercial establishment. The data collected – using a mobile application – will include information on basic characteristics of a business or trading establishment like nature of activity, number of persons engaged, type of ownership, et cetera.

DrShahid has urged all residents, particularly business establishments, to cooperate with the designated enumerators and take part in the ongoing 7th Economic Census. He urged the presidents of traders associations to facilitate conduct of the census exercise within their respective markets.

The Economic Census also provides information on clustering of various economic activities or occupations at different locations and on lack of adequate involvement in such vocations in some locations. Comparing the information provided by two consecutive Economic Censuses will throw light on locations becoming more and more economically active, location that are not so, and on emerging activities, and those that are waning away over time. This information is important for policy-makers in the government for evolving policy interventions.

The 7th Economic census was to be completed by March 2020 but got delayed due to the COVID-19 pandemic. The MoSPI has now extended the deadline for completing the census to 31 December 2020.