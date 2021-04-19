DC Srinagar chairs Governing Body meeting of 'Rogi Kalyan Samiti'

The Deputy Commissioner (DC) Srinagar, Mohammad Aijaz Asad today chaired the Governing Body meeting of ‘Rogi Kalyan Samiti’ (RKS) at DC office Complex here.

The meeting was convened to review the functioning of Unani Hospital Shalteng and discuss measures required with respect to future planning for upgradation of the hospital.

He also took stock of the AYUSH treatments being provided to the patients at the Hospital.

At the outset, the meeting was informed about the progress and performance registered by the institution under different indicators. The meeting was also informed about various issues and demands meant for the infrastructure upgradation and overall advancement of the healthcare system in the hospital.

The DC directed the concerned to follow the objectives as envisaged in RKS guidelines and stressed for resource generation and strengthening transparent mechanism in utilization of funds.

He asked the officers to work with dedication to ensure efficient and prompt health and patient care facilities to the people. He directed the concerned authorities to work on various necessities that are vital for upgrading basic infrastructure in the hospital and directed the In-Charge Medical Superintendent to submit the detailed Project Report for execution of infrastructure development.

The DDC also approved the purchase of equipment for the laboratory and IBT section and asked for undertaking necessary measures for smooth functioning in the hospital.

With regard to rising cases of Covid-19, the DDC asked the hospital authorities to ensure strict adherence to the Covid-19 related SoPs besides maintaining cleanliness in and around the hospital premises.

Among others, the meeting was attended by Deputy Director Indian Systems of Medicine Dr. Ghulam Hyder Shah, District AYUSH Officer, Dr. Rukhsana Jabeen, In-Charge Unani Hospital Shalteng, Dr. Mohammad Farooq Naqshbandi and Joint Commissioner Srinagar Municipal Corporation.