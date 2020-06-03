DC Srinagar hails NGOs for contribution in public outreach efforts

Deputy Commissioner (DC) Srinagar, Shahid Iqbal Choudhary Wednesday hailed the Non-Governmental Organisations (NGOs) and volunteers for their contribution in public outreach efforts during the ongoing COVID19 lockdown.

The DC expressed appreciation for the NGOs and volunteers while speaking at a meeting here.

It was informed that more than 45 NGOs have associated themselves with the administration for providing assistance to residents in need with the assistance ranging from food kits to hygiene kits to medicines to shelter and other requirements.

Representatives of NGOs including Kashmir Welfare Trust, Chinar International, Orphans in Need, Aab-e-Rawan, Suhuliyat Kashmir, Athrout, Infaq Foundation, Care International among others attended the meeting.

These NGOs in coordination with the Coordination Cell of the district administration constituted in March prioritised different areas and target groups for providing assistance to families in need. More than 15,000 people were assisted by the NGOs with food kits, ration and medical aid besides other kinds of assistance.

The administration also provided dedicated vehicles and a team of officers was deputed to facilitate the NGOs to assist the people.

Several organisations including the J&K Muslim Wlefare Foundation/Yateem Trust provided assistance in the form of cash for patients and building of quarantine centres.

The DC while appreciating the role played by the NGOs called for institutionalising this arrangement between NGOs and administration for regular outreach in order to ensure that maximum people were covered and a synergy among the organisations was ensured.

Discussions were also held on issues related to cases needing support for dialysis, medicines, provision of immune boosters, hygiene kits, and reaching out to daily wage earners, widows and orphans in need.

The DC also appreciated the effective role played NGOs like Babul Uloom Educational Society, Save the Destitute Foundation, Dar ul ATTA, Voluntary Medicare Society, Serving Nations and Help Foundation among others.