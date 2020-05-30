DC Srinagar holds consultations with trade, business bodies

Deputy Commissioner, Srinagar Shahid Iqbal Choudhary on Saturday held discussions with several trade and business bodies for gradual opening of markets and other sectors in non-containment zones.

A statement said the discussions with Kashmir Chamber of Commerce and Industry, Kashmir Economic Alliance, Kashmir Traders and Manufacturer Federation, Federation of Chambers of Industry in Kashmir and others were aimed at finalising strategy for economic revival, graded opening of sectors and markets in non-containment areas and public involvement and participation in COVID19 containment strategies.

The meeting also discussed a host of issues faced by traders including loan repayments, manufacturing, transportation and loss of perishable items apart from expiry of products during lockdown, said the statement.

KCCI head Sheikh Ashiq sought detailed guidelines for feasts, finalisation of hotel rent, norms of social gathering in revised lockdown notification, alternate plan for educational system, select timing for opening of different markets and designated timing.

Muhammad Yaseen Khan, President, Kashmir Economic Alliance suggested a graded initiation of activities, support to FMCG network, opening of some markets on alternate days, designated timing, notification of social distancing norms for markets.

Iqbal Trumboo discussed the issues faced by transporters and associated staff. He raised the plight of families associated with transport and sought special bailout initiative for them.

FCIK President, Ashraf Mir put forth a number of suggestions and also sought regular interactions by senior government functionaries with trade and business organisations.

Wahid Malik discussed about hotel industry issues and need for support to the industry. Sheikh Farooq of Religious Tour Organisation and President of Restaurant and Café association called for continuation of lockdown.

Nasir Khan and Imtiaz Ahmed raised several issues and put forth suggestions for sectoral and business support aimed at economic revival while taking due care of steps required for covid containment.

The DC Srinagar expressed gratitude to trade and business organisation for their overwhelming support and contribution in the hour of need. ADC, Hanief Balkhi moderated the sessions while ADM Harvinder Singh and Social and Preventive Medicine team headed by Dr Rabbani Tariq was also present.