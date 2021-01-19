DC Srinagar inaugurates Road Safety programme

In pursuance to the activities to be carried out during the 32th National Road Safety Month, the Deputy Commissioner (DC) Srinagar, Dr Shahid Iqbal Chaudhary today inaugurated the traffic awareness programme, here.

He also flagged off a Maxi Cab Rally from Tourist Reception Center, Srinagar to educate people regarding observance of road safety measures.

Speaking on the occasion, the DC impressed upon the participants that observing road Safety measures is a social responsibility of everyone including those plying vehicles, commuters and the ones strolling on roads.

He said accidents have devastated many families and it is imperative for every sane person to follow traffic rules for their own safety and for the safety of others.

Dr Shahid said that after observing the statistics of road accidents, precautionary measures should not be restricted to this month but shall continue to be followed throughout the year.

Meanwhile, other speakers elaborated the importance of use of safety gears that help to save lives during untoward accidents. They educated participants about the traffic signs and rules to be followed.

Among others, Addl SP Traffic, Srinagar Zahoor Ahmad Wani, Jt. Commissioner, SMC, Syed Qasim, Regional Transport Officer, Akramullah Tak, Dy. SP Sheikh Aadil, President TRC Taxi Stand and other officers of the traffic department besides union members were present on the occasion.