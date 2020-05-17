DC Srinagar inspects facilities at quarantine centres

Deputy Commissioner (DC) Srinagar, Shahid Iqbal Choudhary on Sunday visited various quarantine centres here to inspect the facilities.

During his visit, the DC met and interacted with people quarantined since their return to Srinagar from different states and UTs.

He interacted with the nodal officers and discussed matters surrounding operation and management of their respective centres.

He visited quarantine centres in five of the seven tehsils of the district including Panthanchowk, Chanpora, Shalteng, South and Khanyar.

During his interaction with people undergoing quarantine, the DC sought feedback about services provided to them and recommendations for improvement in areas wherever required.

Choudhary held an extensive inspection and review of different areas of management of quarantine centres he visited. Some of the main areas of operation he inspected on the occasion ranged from food and other basic needs to sanitation to testing.

The visit to the quarantine centres follows return and shifting of stranded persons to these facilities. During the past one week, over 6,500 persons returned and were subsequently shifted to quarantine centres.

Of the total returnees, 3,500 have been tested so far and around 1,400 of them have been relieved after their tests came negative and their reports were received.