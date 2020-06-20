DC Srinagar interacts with transporters, auto-rickshaw operators

Deputy Commissioner (DC) Srinagar, Shahid Iqbal Choudhary Saturday said the administration was seized of the difficulties being faced by transporters affected due to the lockdown imposed to contain spread of COVID19.

The DC said this while speaking on the occasion of a daylong training-cum-interaction programme with transporters on precautions, safeguards and SOPs to be followed in view of COVID19pandemic, organized by the administration here.

He said various demands of the transporters, who could not operate during these months, have been taken up with the government appropriately.

The DC said other issues like rate revision of passenger fare and creation of auto stands in Srinagar were also being considered positively by the authorities. He said that with number of auto-rickshaw operators having gone up to nearly 10,000, there was a need to create auto stands for streamlining of this mode of public transport.

The DC said various other measures were being taken to streamline the public transport system to ensure that robust transport facility was made available to general public.

Earlier, the DC distributed 2,000 food kits among the auto drivers as relief to them. He said the administration has started the process of distributing 8,000 food kits among the transporters.

The DC said in view of certain relaxations announced by the government in the lockdown, the district administration has conducted sensitization programmes for various sectors to ensure people follow all SOPs to control the spread of coronavirus efficiently.

He said trainings of vegetable vendors, bakers, butchers, cooks, restaurant owners, shopkeeper associations and meetings with Imams of Masjids, representatives from Mandir and Gurdwara committees were also conducted earlier which has yielded positive results as shopkeepers do not allow customers enter their shops without mask.

The DC urged auto rickshaw operators to ensure only two passengers were allowed and keep hand sanitizer available in autos and no passenger is allowed without a mask while they operate.

He reiterated that need was to maintain personal hygiene and all SOPs should be followed in letter and spirit as the danger of the virus has not decreased.

Earlier various doctors spoke on the need of following guidelines and health advisories and sensitized the drivers about taking precautions as mandatory for their safety.

The speakers urged the drivers to maintain proper social distancing protocol and avoid mingling in a single shed or vehicle during idle time as witnessed in the past.

The speakers also laid emphasis on maintaining personal hygiene, particularly proper hand washing and daily cleaning of their vehicles/autos with disinfectants and detergents.

On the occasion, the administration also carried out 250 COVID19 tests of auto rickshaw operators and doctors and technicians of health department remained busy in collection of samples.

Among others, Additional Deputy Commissioners, Muhammad Hanief Balkhi and Syed Sajad Qadri; Assistant Controller Drugs; ARTO, Dr Rabani; Dr Sheena, DySP Traffic and Presidents of Transport Associations were among those who attended the event.