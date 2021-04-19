Srinagar, Today's Paper
UPDATED: April 19, 2021, 10:26 PM

DC Srinagar orders setting up of 50 more Covid-19 vaccination centres

‘All eligible govt employees to be vaccinated’
DC Srinagar chairing a meeting with officers
Deputy Commissioner, Srinagar Mohammed Aijaz Asad today called for intensifying vaccination process in the district to safeguard people and fight fresh wave of Covid-19.

The Deputy Commissioner said this while chairing a meeting with officers of all Government departments and health care warriors  including BMO, ZMOs review the achievements made with regard to ongoing vaccination process in Srinagar, besides the mitigation measures undertaken to control the second wave of Covid-19.

The meeting also discussed the impact of the process and precautions of the measures that need to be taken to address the looming threat of spread of the 2nd wave of Covid-19 pandemic. On the occasion, the DC directed the officers not to lower the guard and continue to maintain the highest level of alertness to ensure implementation of SOPs to counter the spread of virus..

The meeting was informed that the Health functionaries and other frontline workers are working in day in and day out to get the vaccination process done well in time to save the precious lives of the people by motivating them to come forward and get vaccinated forthwith.

The DC reiterated that apart from executing proactive measures, mobilization of all resources and manpower shall be put on ready gear to enable the Administration to tackle any emergencies arising from the 2nd wave of Covid-19 pandemic.

The Deputy Commissioner directed for setting up additional 50 vaccination centers and immunization teams to expand coverage. Presently 96 Vaccination centres are in place. He also stressed on maintaining and updating database of the vaccination being done on daily basis to ensure data is submitted well  in time to concerned quarters.

The Deputy Commissioner directed the officers of different Government departments to undertake the vaccination of their subordinate employees to safeguard their families. The DC urged upon the general public to cooperate with the District Administration in making the Covid drive successful in the district. He further said that the vaccination is most necessary for fighting against the Coronavirus pandemic.

The Additional Deputy Commissioner, Srinagar, Nodal Officer Covid-19,  Tehsildars and other concerned attended the meeting.

