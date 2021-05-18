DC Srinagar oversees installation of 3 new Oxygen Plants

The Deputy Commissioner (DC) Srinagar, Mohammad Aijaz Asad today visited Chest Disease and SMHS hospitals to oversee the process of installation of three new Oxygen Generation Plants including two plants of 1000 lpm capacity each and another of 1500 lpm capacity imported from Germany yesterday.

At Chest Disease hospital the DC took stock of the ongoing process of installation of 1500 lpm capacity Medical Oxygen plant.

It was informed that all other supporting infrastructure for the plant is almost ready and it is expected that the plant machinery will be installed and commissioned within a few days of time.

The DC directed the concerned to work in double shifts and ensure the plant is made fully operationalized at an earliest so that availability of sufficient oxygen supply is ensured in the hospital.

On the occasion, the DC asked the Medical Superintendent CD hospital to take immediate measures to increase the bed capacity in the hospital to further strengthen the system to fight the 2nd wave of CoronaVirus.

Later, the DC also visited Shri Maharaja Hari Singh (SMHS) hospital and inspected the ongoing works being carried out there for making two new oxygen plants of 1000 lpm capacity each operational.

On the occasion, it was informed that necessary machinery of both the plants have been installed and all possible measures are being taken to make these oxygen plants functional soon.

While interacting with the concerned Engineers and other officers, the DC directed them to ensure both the oxygen plants are made functional by or before May 21.

The DC was informed that besides other augmentation measures, Covid bed capacity has been increased to 290 at SMHS hospital to further strengthen the Covid fight system.

On the occasion, the DC said these three new Oxygen plants will ensure a sustained supply of oxygen for all oxygenated and ICU beds at SMHS and CD hospitals that the administration is keeping a keen eye on the development of requisite health care infrastructure and is taking adequate steps to augment its capacity to contain Covid-19 in the district and ensure better healthcare facilities to the patients.

Joint Director Planning, SDM East, Executive Engineers of Mechanical Engineering Department Tehsildar South and other concerned accompanied the DC during the visit.