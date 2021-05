The District Development Commissioner (DDC), Srinagar Mohammad Aijaz Asad, today released an ex-gratia relief Rs.14,20,900 in favour of the fire victims of Batamaloo, Basant Bagh,, Namchbal Fatah Kadal, Aramwari, Haft Chinar, Nawabazar and Bhagwanpora Eidgah Srinagar whose houses/properties were gutted in different fire incidents.

An official statement said the ex-gratia relief was released under SDRF norms.