DC Srinagar reviews arrangements for Eid-ul-Fitr

In view of upcoming festive occasion of Eid-ul-Fitr, the Deputy Commissioner (DC) Srinagar, Mohammad AijazAsad Saturday convened a meeting of officers of various departments to take stock of the supply of ration and other essential commodities to people in the district.

The DC directed the officers of FCS&CA to complete the process of ration distribution for the month of May before Eid and ensure no household is left without ration in Srinagar.

He directed all TSOs to make sure that Covid-19 SOPs and guidelines are followed strictly in letter and spirit at ration stores for safety of all visiting the stores.

He asked them to use past practices and devise an effective mechanism to avoid any kind of crowd at ration stores and ensure a hassle free and crowdless distribution process.

With regard to power and water supply, the DC urged upon sectoral officers of PHE and PDD to ensure uninterrupted supply of water and electricity in all areas of Srinagar particularly on Shab-e-Qadr and Eid days so that people do not face any inconvenience for want of basic amenities.

The DC also enjoined upon officers to intensify market checking in the district to ensure people get quality commodities at Government fixed rates.

He directed the concerned enforcement wing to keep strict check on quality and rates of Meat, Chicken, Fruit, Vegetables, Bakery and other essentials to curb any hoardings and profiteering. He also stressed on strict adherence to Covid-19 Appropriate Behavior at these shops to avoid spread of Covid-19 infection.

The DC also directed for maintaining cleanliness in market places and other areas in the City.

Earlier, the DC was informed that there are about 2.42 lakh ration card holders in Srinagar and distribution of ration has been started. The DC was assured that all eligible ration card holders would be provided ration before Eid.

Additional Commissioner Srinagar, Khurshid Ahmad, CPO Srinagar, Mohammed Yaseen, Assistant Directors of FCS&CA and all TSOs and other Sectoral Officers of line departments were present in the meeting.