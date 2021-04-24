DC Srinagar reviews availability of Medical Oxygen in city hospitals

The Deputy Commissioner (DC) Srinagar, Mohammad Aijaz Asad today chaired a meeting convened here to take stock of the availability of Medical Oxygen in City hospitals and subsequent allocation of the same among all hospitals functioning in the summer capital.

Additional Deputy Commissioner, Srinagar, SSP Srinagar, SSP Traffic Srinagar City, Medical Superintendents of SMHS, Lal Ded, Chest Disease, Bone & Joint, JLNM, SKIMS, G.B Pant, SKIMS JVC hospitals and Kashmir Nursing Home were present in the meeting besides CMO Srinagar, Nodal Officer Covid Control Room and representatives of various Medical Oxygen Plants operating in Srinagar.

The DC on the occasion urged all Medical Superintendents to work in a coordinated manner to fulfill requirements relating to oxygen and other Covid-19 issues. He also stressed the need to increase the availability of oxygen cylinders as well as upgrade the logistics facilities for generation and transportation of oxygen supplies.

The DC stressed upon the officers to fill the gaps if any and forecast the Oxygen demand to tackle untoward situations, if any.

He urged the authorities of Police and Traffic to ensure hassle free movement of Oxygen supplies and no oxygen carrying vehicle meant for any hospital or health institution is stopped or gets stranded.

He also told the owners of oxygen plants operating in Srinagar to ensure smooth and prompt supply of oxygen to City hospitals to meet increasing oxygen requirements.

While reviewing hospital wise availability of oxygen supply, the DC was informed that at present City hospitals are having capacity of generating about 13000 litres per minute of oxygen supply for patients. While at industry level about 3000 oxygen cylinders are being produced at different oxygen plants at Rangreth, Khonmoh and Sanat Nagar industrial Estates for hospital supplies.