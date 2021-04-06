Srinagar, Today's Paper
GK News Network
Srinagar,
UPDATED: April 7, 2021, 1:13 AM

DC Srinagar reviews functioning of Citizens Grievance Cell

Directs for effective, prompt disposal of public grievances
GK News Network
Srinagar,
UPDATED: April 7, 2021, 1:13 AM
File Photo

In order to ensure effective and prompt disposal of public grievances in Srinagar district, the Deputy Commissioner, Mohammad Aijaz Asad Tuesday visited Citizens Grievance Cell, HMT and took stock of its functioning.

On the occasion, the Deputy Commissioner issued on the spot directions to concerned officers of R&B, PHE, PDD and other departments for timely redressal of public grievances. He asked the concerned to ensure that directions of Lieutenant Governor are implemented on ground in letter and spirit so that people do not face difficulty for want of basic amenities.

Trending News
Greater Kashmir

Humaira Bashir wins calligraphy competitions

Domestic Violence | Days after woman was 'burnt alive', another woman 'attacked by her in-laws'

25,000 people receive COVID19 vaccines in Bandipora

Dilapidated condition of road irks Shopian villagers

The Deputy Commissioner was accompanied by the concerned officers during his visit.

Related News