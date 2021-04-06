DC Srinagar reviews functioning of Citizens Grievance Cell

In order to ensure effective and prompt disposal of public grievances in Srinagar district, the Deputy Commissioner, Mohammad Aijaz Asad Tuesday visited Citizens Grievance Cell, HMT and took stock of its functioning.

On the occasion, the Deputy Commissioner issued on the spot directions to concerned officers of R&B, PHE, PDD and other departments for timely redressal of public grievances. He asked the concerned to ensure that directions of Lieutenant Governor are implemented on ground in letter and spirit so that people do not face difficulty for want of basic amenities.

The Deputy Commissioner was accompanied by the concerned officers during his visit.