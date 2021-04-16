DC Srinagar reviews progress of mega developmental projects

District Development Commissioner (DDC), Srinagar, Mohammad AijazAsad today chaired a meeting convened to take stock of the works on major developmental projects in District Srinagar.

The meeting held threadbare deliberations on different ongoing projects being executed including Rs 132 crore at LalDed Maternity Hospital project and Rs 133 crore Srinagar Drainage System, besides other ongoing projects at Bone & Joint Hospital, 200 Beded Maternity Hospital, Bemina, 188 meter span Sharifabad bridge, Noor Jahan bridge Qamarwari, Development works at Hazratbal Shrine, Upgradation& Development of infrastructure at Bakshi Stadium.

The meeting also reviews status of various upgradation and infrastructure development works being carried out at NIT Srinagar, comprehensive Sewerage schemes for zone III of Greater Srinagar and State Cancer Institute block being constructed at SKIMS Soura, besides several ongoing Power Developmental Projects at different sites in Srinagar.

On the occasion, the DDC directed all the concerned officers to work with added zeal and dedication to ensure all projects are completed in a time bound manner so that the general public is benefitted of these projects.

He also called for making coordinated efforts while executing Developmental projects to overcome any hindrance or bottleneck.

Earlier, the DDC received project wise status of all developmental works and set deadlines for their timely completion.

Among others, the meeting was attended by Senior officers including Superintending Engineers of R&B, PHE, UEED, JKERA, KPTCL, SKIMS, GM JKPCC, besides Joint Director Planning Srinagar.