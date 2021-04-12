DC Srinagar visits Dargah Hazratbal

The Deputy Commissioner (DC) Srinagar, Mohammad Aijaz Asad today visited Dargah Hazratbal to review the arrangements for the upcoming holy month of Ramadan.

The Chief Executive Officer, Waqf Board, Mufti Farid-ud Din, ADC, Srinagar were present.

The DC on the occasion, impressed upon the concerned officers to ensure all basic amenities including uninterrupted supply of water and electricity besides, cleanliness in and around the Hazratbal Shrine so that devotees do not face any difficulty.

He directed the PDD and the PHE to ensure uninterrupted power and water supply at the shrine particularly during the month of Ramadan.

The DC asked the SMC authorities to ensure thorough maintenance of cleanliness around the Dargah. He also directed the lighting arrangements around the Shrine and asked the concerned to make all street lights functional with two days.

The DC stressed on making availability of all essential commodities in the markets besides conducting checking on quality and control of prices so that people do not face any difficulty for want of essentials.

He also instructed the concerned authorities to ensure adequate transport and parking facilities besides hassle-free movement of traffic on the shrine routes.

The Health department was directed for setting up a dedicated ambulance with paramedic staff at the Shrine. Meanwhile DC asked RTO Kashmir to ensure adequate number of vehicles from various stops to facilitate movement of devotees who intend to perform Friday prayers inside Dargah Hazratbal.