DC Srinagar visits Hazratbal shrine to inspect arrangements

Deputy Commissioner Srinagar, Dr Shahid Iqbal Choudhary, Friday visited the Dargah Hazratbal to inspect the arrangements made at the shrine on the occasion of the Eid-e-Milad-un-Nabi (SAW).

Senior officers who accompanied him briefed the DC about arrangements their respective departments had made at the shrine where thousands of people visit on the occasion to take a glimpse of the holy relic and offer special prayers.

In addition to augmented services and facilities various departments of the district had set up camps at the shrine to offer free services to visiting devotes on the auspicious occasion.

In view of the coronavirus pandemic, the Health department had also put in place relevant arrangements like thermal screening and COVID-19 testing at the shrine. The visiting devotees were thermal-screened before entering the shrine and those interested could avail of the rapid testing made available at the shrine.

On the occasion of his visit the DC also offered special prayers at the shrine. He greeted the people on auspicious occasion and prayed for holistic wellbeing of residents of Srinagar.

Speaking on the occasion Dr Shahid while emphasising the great reverence of Eid-e-Milad (SAW) said concerned departments had put in place special arrangements for smooth observance of the occasion at the shrine among other places of worship in the district.

Additional Deputy Commissioner Srinagar M Haneef Balkhi and other officers including SDM East, CEO Wakf Board and SP Hazratbal accompanied the DC on the occasion.