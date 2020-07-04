DDC for efficient supply of drinking water

Authorities on Saturday conducted a comprehensive review of water supply scenario in the city and directed host of measures to ensure regular supply and stringent measures against misuse of drinking water.

A statement said District Development Commissioner (DDC) Shahid Iqbal Choudhary reviewed the status of supply and approved several measures through inter-departmental coordination for better public grievance redressal, optimum water use, incentivizing authorized connections and strict measures against misuse and malpractices.

The status of water supply was discussed threadbare. Presently the department has installed capacity to supply 90 million gallons of water every day against maximum requirement of 68 MGDs.

Additional Deputy Commissioners, Syed Hanief Balkhi and Khursheed Ahmed Shah; Joint Director Planning, Muhammad Yaseen Lone; Superintending Engineer; Sub-Divisional Magistrates; Executive Engineers; Tehisildars and AEEs of Jal Shakti department attended the meeting.

The department expressed concern over rampant misuse of drinking water for commercial and non-revenue purposes prohibited under law, lack of storage capacity in residential buildings, illegal installation of power motors, car washing, irrigation and damage to supply lines by drilling in many areas.

Factors responsible for shortage in some tail-end areas were discussed and measures finalized for permanent resolution.

The DDC constituted joint teams of Revenue and Jal Shakti department for zonal inspections to identify local problems leading to shortage of water and initiating corrective measures. He also directed stringent action against reported misuse of drinking water for commercial purposes.

He sanctioned Rs 10 lakh for establishment of a Modern Grievance Redressal Cell, integrated with the IVRS-based call centre already established in the DC office, to attend public complaints raised through helpline numbers which shall operate round the clock.

The DDC called for strict implementation of water-related laws like Water Resources Act-2010 and actions as warranted to prevent misuse of drinking water.

He directed the officials for seizure of all illegal machinery and equipment, like booster pumps installed on supply lines, leading to misuse of drinking water.

In view of average 200 litre of water supply every day against recommended per capita 135 litre, the measures for promoting judicious use and action plan against misuse were discussed, said the statement.

The engineers also raised concern over illegal constructions on supply lines leading to damages about which the Revenue department was asked to coordinate with SMC and police for initiating action.

The district administration and Jal Shakti department have also initiated the process of finalisation of plan for installation of Smart Water Meters, for which the funding under Smart City Mission has been made available and steps have been taken for engagement of consultant.

The department was also instructed to prepare and submit plans of action to deal with and prevent misuse of tap water in their respective jurisdictions.

Meanwhile, the administration urged all residents who have unregistered tap water connections to approach the offices of the concerned Assistant Executive Engineers and have them registered.

The meeting was informed that Jal Shakti department has started online payment of water dues for convenience of consumers who can make the payment from www.jkphedwaterbilling.com or from J&K Bank’s mPay mobile application.